The winning ways continued this evening as the Rutgers men’s basketball team defeated the Syracuse Orange in the ACC / B1G Challenge by a final score of 79-69

To no one’s surprise the Scarlet Knights were led by forward Ron Harper who finished the game scoring 26 points to go along with his seven rebounds and two assists. The junior forward has now scored 15+ points in each of the team’s first four games of the season.

Along with Harper, Rutgers also had big contributions from their guards as Montez Mathis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jacob Young contributed 18 points, 10 assists and five steals of his own.

With that being said, below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

