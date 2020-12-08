Rutgers Basketball defeats Syracuse for first time since 2002-03 season
The winning ways continued this evening as the Rutgers men’s basketball team defeated the Syracuse Orange in the ACC / B1G Challenge by a final score of 79-69
To no one’s surprise the Scarlet Knights were led by forward Ron Harper who finished the game scoring 26 points to go along with his seven rebounds and two assists. The junior forward has now scored 15+ points in each of the team’s first four games of the season.
Along with Harper, Rutgers also had big contributions from their guards as Montez Mathis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jacob Young contributed 18 points, 10 assists and five steals of his own.
With that being said, below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
Oop szn in Piscataway! 💪@RutgersMBB is out to an early lead on the Orange: pic.twitter.com/VU9Lr0GMkR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 9, 2020
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Montez Mathis takes it up the court and lobs it from the top of the key up to Myles Johnson who slams it down.
UP NEXT: At the moment it will be six days until we see the Rutgers Men’s Basketball team takes the court again, as they open up Big Ten Conference play against Maryland on December 14th at 6pm EST on the B1G Network.
