Rutgers Basketball secured their second victory of the season this week as they went on to defeat Sacred Heart by a final score of 88-50.

Once again the Scarlet Knights offense couldn't be stopped as the team as a whole shot over 51% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, as they hit shots from just about all over the court tonight. Rutgers was led in scoring by Aundre Hyatt who had 19 total points, but also got big contributions from Cam Spencer, Clifford Omoruyi and Derek Simpson, all of which finished with double digits.

On the flip side, the defense was just as good. The Scarlet Knights were cutting off almost every passing lane available to the Pioneers as they went on to force 25 turnovers along with 17 total steals as a team.

Overall this was a very cohesive win as Rutgers continues to show that they will be a serious threat on both sides of the ball this college basketball season.