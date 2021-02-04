It was a back and forth battle all night long, but in the end Rutgers Basketball managed to keep their winning streak alive as they defeated Minnesota by a final score of 76-72. The Scarlet Knights offense managed to put up 76 points tonight on 26-of-49 (53.1%) shooting from the field. For the second time this season, Baker led the team in scoring with 16 points to go along with two assists, three rebounds and two steals. Rutgers also got some solid offensive output from guard/forward Caleb McConnell who finished with 14 points of his own and big man Myles Johnson chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Although the Rutgers offense was up and down, the Scarlet Knights defense had another good day holding Minnesota to just 72 points, slightly below their average of 76.1 points per game this season. On top of that, Rutgers also finished the game with seven blocks, eight steals and forced the Golden Gophers to 12 turnovers. Below you can find more on tonight's game, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.