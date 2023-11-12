It wasn't pretty for Rutgers Basketball today, but a win is a win as the Scarlet Knights defeated Bryant on Sunday afternoon 66-57 for their second victory of the season.

It was an ugly offensive performance as the Scarlet Knights shot 36.7% from the field in the first half, as they continue to struggle on their layup attempts making just 8-of-20 in that category. After that things didn't get much better on offense as they shot just 25.8% over the final 20 minutes of play. Super Senior Aundre Hyatt led the team in scoring today with 19 points and right behind him was Cliff Omoruyi with 13 points and Derek Simpson with 12 points.

On the flip side, the defense had both its ups and downs today, as they forced 14 turnovers on Bryant, but also allowed them to stick around with some good shooting beyond the arc in the second half (4-of-10).

Luckily for the Scarlet Knight, they had a ton of free throws today (24pts) and that seemed to be the difference maker in this one against a pesky Bulldogs team. End of the day a win is a win, but this still a cause for concern as this wasn't that good of a Bryant team.