Despite some ugly basketball in the first half, Rutgers Basketball was able to put it together and earn the 69-45 victory over Boston University in tonight's home opener.

As mentioned above, the game was ugly to start as both programs were tied 16-16 through the first 10 minutes of play and that was mostly because Rutgers could not hold on to the ball at all. The Scarlet Knights in total had 13 turnovers throughout first half and just to put that into perspective, last year's team only averaged 11 turnovers per game.

Luckily for the Scarlet Knights they were able to turn it around, going on an 8-0 run while also forcing the Terriers to 1-of-11 shooting from the field to end the first half.

After a quick halftime speech from Steve Pikiell, it was all smooth sailing for Rutgers who out scored Boston 39-23 in the second half behind a stellar performance from true freshman Gavin Griffiths who scored 14 of his 25 total points in the second half.

Overall an ugly start, but a solid end to the first and an even better second half from the Scarlet Knights as they showed off some of the potential of this year's squad in that second half.