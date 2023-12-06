The Rutgers Basketball program's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued today, as the Scarlet Knights landed their fifth commitment in the class of 2024 as five-star Dylan Harper made his announcement official today via Instagram.

With the Scarlet Knights latest addition of Harper, the program has now has the Number Two overall recruiting class in the entire country for the 2024 recruiting cycle per Rivals.

Along with Harper, Rutgers also has several other big name recruits already committed and signed in the 2024 class as it features No. 2 overall Ace Bailey, No. 101 overall Lathan Sommerville, No. 121 Dylan Grant and high three-star Bryce Dortch to form a Fab-Five level class for the Scarlet Knights.