Rutgers Basketball an early favorite for Rivals100 G Dwayne Pierce

Rutgers Basketball only has one verbal commit in the class of 2023 currently in the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect in Gavin Griffths and while they have more room in 2023, that hasn’t stopped them from focusing on future classes.

One of the nation’s top 2024 prospects, guard Dwayne Pierce recently earned an offer from the Scarlet Knights and is pretty high on them early on.

“Rutgers is my favorite so far,” Pierce told TKR. “They have been recruiting me very hard. I visited them about a week ago.”