Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Advertisement

in other news

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and USC.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition
circle avatar
Alec Crouthamel  •  TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@aleccr12

Rutgers Basketball unofficially kicked off its 2024-25 campaign in a 91-85 loss to St. John's. The No. 25 Scarlet Knights debuted a new-look roster featuring five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

There was a lot to like in the game even with the loss, with also plenty to improve upon, given Rutgers' expectations going into the season.

Here are three positives, two negatives, and one question following the charity exhibition.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

THREE POSITIVES....

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement