Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Rutgers Basketball unofficially kicked off its 2024-25 campaign in a 91-85 loss to St. John's. The No. 25 Scarlet Knights debuted a new-look roster featuring five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

There was a lot to like in the game even with the loss, with also plenty to improve upon, given Rutgers' expectations going into the season.

Here are three positives, two negatives, and one question following the charity exhibition.