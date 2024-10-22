Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

in other news
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports
The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and USC.
in other news
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.
Rutgers Basketball unofficially kicked off its 2024-25 campaign in a 91-85 loss to St. John's. The No. 25 Scarlet Knights debuted a new-look roster featuring five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
There was a lot to like in the game even with the loss, with also plenty to improve upon, given Rutgers' expectations going into the season.
Here are three positives, two negatives, and one question following the charity exhibition.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING