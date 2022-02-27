Rutgers Baseball sweeps UNC-Wilmington in Saturday doubleheader

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights rebounded nicely Saturday afternoon after dropping their first game on the season on Friday. The Scarlet Knights swept the Seahawks taking both games in the Saturday doubleheader and improved to 5-1 on the season. Rutgers won their first game of the doubleheader thanks to terrific offense. The Scarlet Knights cruised past the Seahawks 12-5 in Game One. In Game Two, Rutgers edged UNC-Wilmington in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel.

GAME ONE

Rutgers was in complete control against UNC-Wilmington as their offense was red hot and had quality pitching. Seton Hall transfer Jared Kollar got the win as he pitched five innings allowing four hits, two runs, no walks and three strikeouts. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi also picked up his first save of the season. Sinibaldi threw four innings allowing two hits, three runs, three walks and two strikeouts. As for their offense, the Scarlet Knights had a big game as they scored twelve runs on eighteen hits. Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko went 4-6 in game one with a double and RBI. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double and four RBIs. Manhattan transfer and catcher Nick Cimillo continues to rip the ball for the Scarlet Knights. Cimillo went 2-4 with a double and two walks. Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria also went 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

GAME TWO

In the weekend series finale, Rutgers completed the Saturday sweep with a 2-0 pitcher’s duel versus the Seahawks. Hartford graduate transfer Nathan Florence got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights. Florence pitched five innings allowing two hits, no runs, three walks and nine strikeouts. Right-handed pitcher Bank Gorski came in relief in the sixth and pitched one inning allowing one hit with two K’s. Garrett French threw 1.2 innings retiring all five batters he faced in nine pitches (seven strikes). Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich recorded the final four outs all via the strikeout. It’s his first save of the season. The Scarlet Knights offense did have much offense in the second game as they scored twice on five hits. Infielder Tony Santa Maria went 1-4 with a solo home run to CF. Richie Schiekofer did play well in the second game as he went 1-2 with a base knock and two walks.

