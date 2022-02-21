Rutgers Baseball sweeps Houston Baptist in season opening series

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights complete the sweep and stay perfect on the season. Rutgers knocked off the Houston Baptist Huskies 10-5 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. This is the first time Rutgers opens their season 3-0 in the Steve Owens era.

​Hartford graduate transfer Nathan Florence made his first start in his career at Rutgers. Florence three three innings allowing five hits, one run, no walks and four strikeouts. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got his first win of the season.

​Sinibaldi pitched two innings allowing one hit, one run, no walks and two strikeouts. Rutgers used four other pitchers in the game in the final four innings including the closer Dale Stanavich.

​The Rutgers offense continues to stay out after another high scoring game. The Scarlet Knights scored the runs on eleven hits. Second baseman Tony Santa Maria continues to stay hot to start this season as he went 3-4 with three doubles and four RBIs.

​Designated hitter Evan Sleight also continues to produce at the plate as he went 2-4 with two base knocks and a walk. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio made his first start of the season and also had a good day at the plate. DiGeorgio went 2-5 including a triple and base on ball.