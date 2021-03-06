TheKnightReport - Rutgers Baseball splits doubleheader versus Minnesota and Indiana

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights split the Saturday doubleheader against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Indiana Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knight took game one of the doubleheader with a very comfortable win over the Minnesota.Rutgers offense had a huge game against Minnesota which included three home runs and double digits runs.

Rutgers also dropped their first game of the season with a close loss to Indiana. During the Indiana game, Rutgers’s offense wouldn’t be able to repeat their success as the Hoosiers had great pitching from their starting pitcher.

The Scarlett Knights open their season with a 2-1 record and still have one more game on Sunday. Rutgers will complete the Minneapolis road trip with another afternoon matchupagainst the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Game One vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

​Rutgers blew out Minnesota 16-1 thanks to great pitching and three home runs including three grand slams. It was also the largest win margin over a Big Ten opponent in Rutgers baseball program’s history. Left fielder Evan Sleight was the first to hit the grand slam in the top of the first that gave Rutgers an early 4-0 lead.

​Sleight went 2-4 against the Golden Gophers which included another hit and base on ball. The other grand slam was hit by Rutgers cleanup hitter Chris Brito. The third baseman hit his second homer of the season which broke the game wide open.

Brito’s grand slam gave the Scarlet Knights a 10-1 lead and also hit into one of the deepest parts of U.S. Bank Stadium. Brito finished the game going 3-4 with five RBIs and a walk before being pulled in the top of the seventh.

D1 Baseball’s Preseason Big 10 Freshman of the Year Ryan Lasko smacked a two-run home run to left center. Lasko only had one hit in the game but he also walked in the top of the sixth.

Fifth year pitcher Ben Wereski was very impressive in his first start of his Rutgers baseball career. The Columbia graduate transfer pitched six innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks and five strikeouts.

Third year left-handed pitcher Jared Bellissimo threw the last three innings giving him his first career save. Bellissimo allowed four hits, no runs, one walk and a strikeout.

Game Two vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Game two for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights was a much closer game similar to their first matchup with Indiana. However, Rutgers lost to Indiana 4-2 giving them a split in their Saturday doubleheader and two-game series versus Indiana.

Rutgers was not able to have the same type of offense production they had in their blowout win over Minnesota. Indiana’s starting pitcher McCade Brown had a terrific outing against the Rutgers offense. Brown pitched seven strong innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks and 12 strikeouts.

The Scarlet Knights offense scored two runs on three hits in their first loss of the 2021 season. Mike Nyisztor and Richie Schiekofer both went 1-3 with a singles and hit by pitches. Outfielder Evan Sleight also went 1-4 against Indiana after a monster performance against Minnesota.