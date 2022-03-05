Rutgers Baseball shuts out William & Mary in 1-0 pitchers dual

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights stay rolling as they picked up their first win in the Central Virginia Classic. Rutgers knocked off the William & Mary Tribe in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel. The Scarlet Knights only used three pitchers but all three were key in Rutgers’s victory.

Rutgers ace and left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick got the start and had one of his best outings. The 6’7” southpaw picked up his first win of the season as he pitched five innings allowing four hits, no runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Maryland transfer Sam Bello picked up where Fitzpatrick left off and also had an excellent outing against the Tribe. Bello threw three innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out four batters.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rutgers manager Steven Owens turned to his closer Dale Stanavich. The left-hander was lights out as he retired the side and picked up his third save of the season. Stanavich pitch one inning while recording two strikeouts and a groundout to himself.

As for the Rutgers offense, they didn’t have such a great game but it was just enough for them to keep their four-game winning streak alive. Left fielder Evan Sleight drove in the only run of the game in the top of the second on a single into right field.

Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko was the only Scarlet Knight to get two hits in the win. Lasko went 2-3 on the day with two singles, a walk and a run scored. Mike Nyisztor, Richie Schiekofer and Nick Cimillo all went 1-4 with base knocks.