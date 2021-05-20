Rutgers Baseball set to take on Michigan State this weekend
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights back for home for a three-game weekend series versus the Michigan State Spartans. Rutgers only has two series left in their season and will look to turn their luck aroun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news