Rutgers baseball seeds two more players enter transfer portal

With the college baseball season over for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, players have had their exit meetings and are deciding whether they should take at Rutgers or move on and enter the Transfer Portal.

Rutgers already had two players in the portal in Alejandro Morales and Victor Valderrama and the D1 Baseball Transfer Tracker has added two more players from Rutgers to the portal. Redshirt-freshmen Josh Rodriguez and Gus Sosa have entered the Transfer Portal.

Josh Rodriguez started off the season as any everyday player for the Scarlet Knights but had his playing time decreased once he started to struggle. Rodriguez was even the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on March 16th but couldn’t put it all together. During his two seasons at Rutgers, Rodriguez slashed .175/.310/.361 with 21 hits, five doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .639 OPS.

Gus Sosa is another player that spent two seasons at Rutgers but didn’t get a lot of playing time. He did get a couple of starts during the 2021 season but simply didn’t perform at the plate. The former 19th round pick came into campus with high expectations but was unable to live up to the hype. During his time at Rutgers, Sosa slashed .143/.200/.143 with two hits, a walk and a .343 OPS.

The Rutgers baseball program has now had four of their players from last season enter the Transfer Portal but did land one transfer. Division III outfielder out of Ithaca College Garrett Callaghan announced after the season that he’ll be enrolling to Rutgers University as a graduate transfer with one more season of eligibility left.

