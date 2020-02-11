Harry Rutkowski, who was the favorite to start Opening Day, has indeed earned the program’s first start of the 2020 season as the Friday starter. Tommy Genuario will start on Saturday, followed by returning All-Big Ten Second team starting pitcher Tevin Murray who will round out the weekend as the Sunday starter.

The Rutgers baseball team announced their three starters for their season opening series versus the University of Miami. A group of veterans will serve as the team’s frontline starters, as the Scarlet Knights are set to use one junior, one redshirt junior and a fourth-year senior this weekend.

Rutkowski has been a mainstay in the rotation for the past two seasons and has quietly been getting better and better each year. Last year he lowered his ERA from 5.34 in 2018 to 4.08 and finished the year with 83 strikes, a 30 strikeout increase from the 2018 season.

Genuario, was originally a bullpen arm for former head coach Joe Litterio in his first three years as a Scarlet Knight, but was thrusted into the rotation a for a couple of games last season.

Last season, the New Jersey native went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and struck out 39 batters in his 20 appearances (seven starts).

After spending years one and two in the bullpen, Murray was moved to the rotation last year and flourished beyond anyone’s expectations. He was recently named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

He finished last season with a 4-5 record in 17 appearances (12 starts) with a 3.01 ERA and a .200 batting average, look for him to try and be even more dominant this year.

The Scarlet Knights start their season Friday, opening against Miami. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.