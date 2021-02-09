SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

The Rutgers baseball program returns most of their top players but also added a top freshman from their backyard. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko was recognized last week by D1 Baseball and the Big 10 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The Rutgers baseball program is back on the diamond to prepare for their 2021 season after their 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rutgers finished last season with a 6-9 record without playing any conference games.

Lasko was the top ranked signee in the Rutgers 2020 recruiting class according to Perfect Game. He was the 355th ranked prospect and the 62nd ranked outfielder in the country. He was also the 11th ranked prospect and #1 outfielder in New Jersey.

When Lasko got the news about being D1 Baseball’s Top Freshman in the Big 10, he didn’t see it coming.

“Somebody from Twitter tagged me on it so that’s how I found out the news,” Lasko told The Knight Report.

The Jackson Memorial High School product appreciated that he is mentioned as the top freshman in his conference but it’s something Lasko doesn’t focus on.

“It’s nice of D1 Baseball to mention me as a top freshman in the conference but I’m personally not a big fan of rankings especially in the preseason,” Lasko told TGK. “I’m still trying to earn a spot and that’s what I am focused on.”

Lasko also mentioned that his parents were one of the first people to hear that D1 baseball had recognized their son.

“My parents were the first family members to reach out because they love that kind of stuff,” Lasko said. “I think they were more excited about the news than I was.”

Even with the schedule yet to be released, Lasko and the Rutgers baseball team are ready for the start of the season.

“We’ve been practicing tough to prepare ourselves for the season and we can’t wait to get out and play,” said Lasko. “It’s exciting and we are ready whenever they want us.”

