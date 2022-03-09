Rutgers Baseball returns home for 18-1 thrashing of Wagner

The Scarlet Knights smashed six home runs against the Wagner pitching staff which almost doubles the amount of home runs they have as a team this season. The Rutgers pitching staff also continues to pitch well and they were able to save their best arms for their four-game weekend series versus Hawaii.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights returned to Bainton Field and have the home crowd plenty to cheer about. The Scarlet Knights had another monster game in which they routed the Wagner Seahawks 18-1.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Wyatt Parliament made his second start of his career and picked up his first win. Parliament pitched three innings allowing one hit, one run, two walks and two strikeouts.

Former Virginia transfer Jayson Hoopes made his season debut as he pitched one inning allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and struck out two batters. Freshman Matt Rowe looked better in his second outing as he threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Joe Mazza made his collegiate debut as he threw 0.2 innings allowing one walk but also picking up his first career strikeouts. Parker Scott, Justin Sinibaldi, Nate McLain and Sam Portnoy also pitched in the home opener.

The Rutgers offense was explosive Tuesday afternoon as they scored 18 runs on 17 hits including six home runs. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 3-3 on the game with one double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Evan Sleight continues to stay hot as he went 4-5 in the home opener win including his first home run of the season and three RBIs. Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria went 2-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

Catcher Nick Cimillo went 1-2 with his third home run of the season and drew two walks., Ryan Lasko extends his hitting streak to eleven games as he hit a two-run double and Jordan Sweeney blasted his second home run of the season.