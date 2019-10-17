All times subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Have a look at the complete slate below.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Thursday afternoon.

Rutgers will play 55 games, 24 against Big Ten Conference competition, and 21 at home at Bainton Field in Piscataway.

The season will begin on Feb. 14 at Miami marking the 11th time in 12 season the Scarlet Knights will start in Coral Gables.

Big Ten games begin on March 20 versus Ohio State.

The league tournament will be at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE. from May 20-24.