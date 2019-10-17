News More News
Rutgers Baseball releases complete 2020 schedule

Chris Nalwasky
TheKnightReport.net

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Thursday afternoon.

Have a look at the complete slate below.

All times subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Rutgers will play 55 games, 24 against Big Ten Conference competition, and 21 at home at Bainton Field in Piscataway.

The season will begin on Feb. 14 at Miami marking the 11th time in 12 season the Scarlet Knights will start in Coral Gables.

Big Ten games begin on March 20 versus Ohio State.

The league tournament will be at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE. from May 20-24.

Rutgers baseball 2020 schedule
DATES

TEAM

TIMES

LOCATION

Feb. 14-Feb. 16

Miami (Fl.)

7pm/7pm/1pm

Coral Gables, Fl.

Feb. 21-23

North Florida

6pm/2pm/1pm

Jacksonville, Fl.

Feb. 25

Wagner

2pm

Piscataway, N.J.

Feb. 29-March 1

Washington State

TBA

Peoria, Az.

March 4

Saint Peter's

2pm

Piscataway

March 6-8

Old Dominion

3pm/2pm/1pm

Norfolk, Va.

March 10

Monmouth

3pm

Piscataway

March 13-15

Army

TBA

Fort Myers Fl.

March 17

Florida Gulf Coast

6:30pm

Fort Myers Fl.

March 20-22

Ohio State

5pm/3pm/1pm

Columbus, Oh.

March 25

Rider

3pm

Lawrenceville, N.J.

March 27-29

Maryland

2pm/1pm/12pm

Piscataway

March 31

Wagner

3pm

Staten Island, N.Y.

April 3-5

Minnesota

TBA

Minneapolis, MN.

April 7

Farleigh Dickinson

3pm

Teaneck, N.J.

April 8

Lafyette

3pm

Piscataway

April 10-12

Iowa

2pm/1pm/12pm

Piscataway

April 14

Hofstra

3pm

Hempstead, N.Y.

April 17-19

Nebraska

7:30pm/3pm/2pm

Lincoln, NE.

April 21

Iona

3pm

Piscataway

April 24-26

Indiana

2pm/1pm/12pm

Piscataway

April 28

Columbia

3pm

Piscataway

May 1-3

Northwestern

TBA

Evanston, Ill.

May 5

Stony Brook

TBA

Stony Brook, N.Y.

May 8-10

Villanova

2pm/1pm/12pm

Piscataway

May 14-16

Illinois

2pm/1pm/12pm

Piscataway

May 20-24

Big Ten Tournament

TBA

Omaha, NE.
