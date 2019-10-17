Rutgers Baseball releases complete 2020 schedule
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Thursday afternoon.
Have a look at the complete slate below.
All times subject to change due to weather and other factors.
Rutgers will play 55 games, 24 against Big Ten Conference competition, and 21 at home at Bainton Field in Piscataway.
The season will begin on Feb. 14 at Miami marking the 11th time in 12 season the Scarlet Knights will start in Coral Gables.
Big Ten games begin on March 20 versus Ohio State.
The league tournament will be at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE. from May 20-24.
DATES
|
TEAM
|
TIMES
|
LOCATION
|
Feb. 14-Feb. 16
|
Miami (Fl.)
|
7pm/7pm/1pm
|
Coral Gables, Fl.
|
Feb. 21-23
|
North Florida
|
6pm/2pm/1pm
|
Jacksonville, Fl.
|
Feb. 25
|
Wagner
|
2pm
|
Piscataway, N.J.
|
Feb. 29-March 1
|
Washington State
|
TBA
|
Peoria, Az.
|
March 4
|
Saint Peter's
|
2pm
|
Piscataway
|
March 6-8
|
Old Dominion
|
3pm/2pm/1pm
|
Norfolk, Va.
|
March 10
|
Monmouth
|
3pm
|
Piscataway
|
March 13-15
|
Army
|
TBA
|
Fort Myers Fl.
|
March 17
|
Florida Gulf Coast
|
6:30pm
|
Fort Myers Fl.
|
March 20-22
|
Ohio State
|
5pm/3pm/1pm
|
Columbus, Oh.
|
March 25
|
Rider
|
3pm
|
Lawrenceville, N.J.
|
March 27-29
|
Maryland
|
2pm/1pm/12pm
|
Piscataway
|
March 31
|
Wagner
|
3pm
|
Staten Island, N.Y.
|
April 3-5
|
Minnesota
|
TBA
|
Minneapolis, MN.
|
April 7
|
Farleigh Dickinson
|
3pm
|
Teaneck, N.J.
|
April 8
|
Lafyette
|
3pm
|
Piscataway
|
April 10-12
|
Iowa
|
2pm/1pm/12pm
|
Piscataway
|
April 14
|
Hofstra
|
3pm
|
Hempstead, N.Y.
|
April 17-19
|
Nebraska
|
7:30pm/3pm/2pm
|
Lincoln, NE.
|
April 21
|
Iona
|
3pm
|
Piscataway
|
April 24-26
|
Indiana
|
2pm/1pm/12pm
|
Piscataway
|
April 28
|
Columbia
|
3pm
|
Piscataway
|
May 1-3
|
Northwestern
|
TBA
|
Evanston, Ill.
|
May 5
|
Stony Brook
|
TBA
|
Stony Brook, N.Y.
|
May 8-10
|
Villanova
|
2pm/1pm/12pm
|
Piscataway
|
May 14-16
|
Illinois
|
2pm/1pm/12pm
|
Piscataway
|
May 20-24
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
TBA
|
Omaha, NE.