The Rutgers Baseball team will hit the diamond soon as their official 2021 schedule has finally been released. This season the Scarlet Knights will play only Big Ten Conference games due to COVID-19.

The first game of the season for Rutgers will take place against the Indiana Hoosiers on March 5th out in U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. Due to the season being conference-only games, the Scarlet Knights will not play any midweek games this season unless they are makeup games that aren't able to be played due to inclement weather.

Right now D1Baseball.com projects Rutgers to finish 10th in the Big Ten right in front of Michigan State, Northwestern and Penn State. The site also selected outfielder Ryan Lasko as the Big Ten Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Along with Lasko, the Scarlet Knights also return two of their top players that most likely would have been gone in the MLB Draft had they participated in a normal season and that's left-handed ace pitcher Harry Rutkowski and centerfielder Richie Schiekofer.

With that being said here is the official 2021 baseball schedule for Rutgers Baseball.

