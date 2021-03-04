The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open their season this weekend in a four-game weekend series between two teams. Rutgers will play two games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and two against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Minnesota came into the season as a middle of the pack team in the Big Ten Conference. The Golden Gophers will be without their star pitcher from last season Max as the Minnesota ace was taken third overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Minnesota’s team ERA was 6.54 and lost their top arm from last season who posted a 1.95 ERA. The Golden Gophers do have some solid arms to replace Meyer but also some of the top hitters in the Big Ten. Here are three Minnesota players to watch for against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

