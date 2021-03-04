The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open their season this Friday against the Indiana Hoosiers. Rutgers will play two games against the Hoosiers while also playing two more games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Indiana comes into the season as one of the projected top teams in the Big 10. In the shortened 2020 season, Indiana went 9-6 with wins against LSU, South Alabama and East Carolina.

The Hoosiers had one of the top pitching staffs in the country with a 3.56 team-ERA. Indiana also has some quality hitters that will be a tough test for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Here are three players to watch for against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

