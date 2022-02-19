Rutgers Baseball opens season with a 4-0 win over Houston Baptist

Rutgers Baseball opens the 2022 season with a win against the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Scarlet Knights knocked off the Huskies in shutout fashion, winning 4-0. This was a complete game from Rutgers in which they had quality pitching and offense in the season opener. Junior left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick got the start for Rutgers and had an excellent outing against the Huskies. The 6’7” 230 pound southpaw made his first start with Rutgers since the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick pitched four no-hit innings allowing no runs, one walk, one hit by pitch and seven strikeouts.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJdCYjMzk7cyBiZWVuIGEgbG90IG9mIGhhcmQgd29yayB0 aGVzZSBwYXN0IHRocmVlIHllYXJzIHRvIGdldCBiYWNrIHRvIHdoZXJlIEkg d2FudCB0byBiZS4mcXVvdDs8YnI+PGJyPkJyaWFuIEZpdHpwYXRyaWNrICZh bXA7IFNhbSBCZWxsbyBmb2xsb3dpbmcgdGhlIDQtMCB3aW4uLi48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUkJhc2ViYWxsP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVENEP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVENEPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUWo3VGRTRkxyMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Fq N1RkU0ZMcjE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJ1 dGdlcnNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S dXRnZXJzQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTQ4MjM5MjM1OTg0NzkzNjc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Maryland transfer Sam Bello made his Rutgers debut and also got his first win of the season. Bello threw 4.1 innings allowing three hits, no runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich came in the middle of the ninth inning to close the game. Stanavich only faced one batter as he was able to record the final two outs on a 6-4-3 game-ending double play. As for the Scarlet Knights offense, they had a quality day at the plate as they score four runs on eleven hits. Manhattan transfer catcher Nick Cimillo had a good game in his first time playing for Rutgers. Cimillo went 2-4 in the season opener with a double and a RBI. Designated hitter Evan Sleight also had a two-hit game to open his season. Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasso also went 1-5 with a double and true freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-4 collecting his first collegiate hit in his first plate appearance.

WHAT'S NEXT?