Rutgers Baseball not selected to the NCAA Tournament

Big Ten Tournament finalist, Rutgers, wasn't invited to the NCAA Tournament despite recording a school-record 44 wins and making it to the Big Ten Tournament final.

In the preseason, Rutgers was tabbed to finish seventh in the conference, but it earned the No. 2 seed, and nearly won the conference title on the final weekend of the regular season. The previous best finish in the league since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15 was eighth.

Rutgers was looking for its 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2007.