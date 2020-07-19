TheKnightReport - Rutgers Baseball lands top Canadian catching prospect Hugh Pinkney

Just a couple of weeks ago the Rutgers Baseball program landed yet another verbal commitment, as 2022 Canadian outfielder Hugh Pinkney announced his decision to join the program via Twitter.

Pinkney is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound righty catcher prospect who is ranked as the number three overall player in Prep Baseball Report's recruit rankings for the 2022 class for Ontario, Canada.

The Knight Report spoke with Pinkney about his decision to commit to Rutgers and more.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play baseball at Rutgers,” Pinkney told TKR. “For me it was the academic reputation, the great coaches, great facilities, playing in a great conference, and the up and coming athletics at Rutgers.

“The coaching staff really sold me on the new beginnings for Rutgers baseball. They also talk about the baseball facilities, my future teammates, the academic support and the academics at Rutgers."

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!