TheKnightReport - Rutgers Baseball lands top Canadian catching prospect Hugh Pinkney

Rutgers Baseball lands top Canadian catching prospect Hugh Pinkney
Just a couple of weeks ago the Rutgers Baseball program landed yet another verbal commitment, as 2022 Canadian outfielder Hugh Pinkney announced his decision to join the program via Twitter.
Pinkney is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound righty catcher prospect who is ranked as the number three overall player in Prep Baseball Report's recruit rankings for the 2022 class for Ontario, Canada.
The Knight Report spoke with Pinkney about his decision to commit to Rutgers and more.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play baseball at Rutgers,” Pinkney told TKR. “For me it was the academic reputation, the great coaches, great facilities, playing in a great conference, and the up and coming athletics at Rutgers.
“The coaching staff really sold me on the new beginnings for Rutgers baseball. They also talk about the baseball facilities, my future teammates, the academic support and the academics at Rutgers."
Although Pinkney couldn’t visit campus due to the current recruiting dead period, he was able to see some of the campus via a virtual visit to campus and he liked what he saw.
“I did a two hour virtual tour with coach Monaghan, checking out the Livingston campus,” Pinkney said. “It started out with me facetiming Coach Monaghan and he showed me around the RAC and the weight room inside the RAC. After that he walked over by the new business building and showed me where some of the students live. Then he walked over to the baseball practice facility and the baseball field. Overall I loved the experience and the campus looked amazing.”
The Canadian native has the luxury of having his father, Colin Pinkney as one of his coaches / trainers up in Canada. He went into a little more detail about his son’s athleticism.
“Hugh recently completed tenth grade,” Coach Colin Pinkney said. “Right now he is the quarterback on the school’s senior football team and is the captain on the school’s junior basketball team. He was also named the Athlete of the Year in ninth grade. Most recently, despite only being 15 years old, he competed in the T12 event at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The T12 is a showcase of the best 140 high school players from across Canada that is hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays Academy and Roberto Alomar along with other former MLB stars. I’m excited to see what he does at Rutgers."
Pinkney is now the sixth commitment in the class of 2022, joining the likes of SS Max Martin, OF Trevor Cohen, OF Xavier Massey, RHP Waytt Parliament and LHP Joseph Kroner.
