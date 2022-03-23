Rutgers Baseball knocks-off Rider in midweek matchup

Rutgers was able to get the win Tuesday afternoon after struggling against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks last weekend, beating the Rider Broncos, 5-2, in a ballgame that got tight late in the game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights returned to New Jersey for their midweek game versus the Rider Broncos. Rutgers was on the road again for the seventh game in a row, but were back in its home state.

Freshmen right-handed pitcher Wyatt Parliament made his third career start of his collegiate career. The true freshman was only able to record five outs as Parliament struggled with his command.

Parliament only threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs but five walks. Parliament was replaced by relief pitcher Kyle Muller. The graduate student picked up his first win of the season as he pitched 2.1 innings allowing only two hits but no runs and no walks.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi came in relief as he threw 1.1 innings allowing two hits, one unearned run and one strikeouts. Former Virginia transfer Jayson Hoopes also pitched as he threw one inning allowing three hits, one run, no walks and one strikeout.

Redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Garrett French came in relief in the bottom of the ninth and secured his first save of the season and the Rutgers win. French only pitched the ninth as he allowed three hits but was able to keep the Broncos off the scoreboard.

The Rutgers offense had a solid game at the plate as he scored five runs on eleven hits. Designated hitter Evan Sleight continues to crush the ball as he went 4-5 in the midweek win. Sleight had two doubles and scored twice in the win.

Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria also had a great day at the plate as he went 3-5 with a double and he came around to score once. Third baseman Chris Brito went 2-3 against the Rider pitching staff. Brito has gotten off to a bad start this season but did produce at the plate this game. Mike Nyisztor didn’t record a hit but did have a game-high two RBIs and Ryan Lasko went 1-3 with a triple and a walk.