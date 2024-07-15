Coming out of high school, Kuroda-Grauer was one of the top prospects in the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class, as he was ranked as a Top 500 overall prospect per Perfect Game. He was also ranked the 139th overall shortstop and the 19th best prospect in the state of New Jersey.

Rutgers Baseball's junior shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 75th overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, thus becoming the first Scarlet Knight drafted this go around. He becomes the third consecutive Rutgers player to get drafted to the Athletics, joining Ryan Lasko and Drew Conover in 2023.

During his freshman season, Kuroda-Grauer earned a starting role for the Scarlet Knights, where he went on to slash .300/.365/.416 with 59 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, 39 RBIs, and a .781 OPS. He was also named Third Team All-Big Ten and was named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In his sophomore season, Kuroda-Grauer once again was the starting shortstop and continued to produce at the plate. He slashed .298/.393/.487 with 68 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, a career-high six home runs, 31 RBIs, thirteen stolen bases, 27 walks, and a .880 OPS. He was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

In his final season as a junior, he had a monster season and was one of the best hitters in all of college baseball. Kuroda-Grauer slashed .428/.492/.590 with 95 hits, 19 doubles, five home runs, 45 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and a 1.082 OPS. He was named the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American on Perfect Game and ABCA/Rawlings and was ranked the 90th best draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The slot value for the 75th pick is $1,043,900.