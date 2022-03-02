Rutgers Baseball hits three home runs in 5-2 win over Saint Joseph's

The Scarlet Knights offense got busy early in the game by scoring four runs in the first inning but struggled to add to their lead. Rutgers blasted three home runs in the game which helped push them past the Hawks. They also have quality pitching that slowed down a very hot SJU offense.

The Rutgers Baseball team stayed hot as they won their first mid-week game of the season against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks as they extended their winning streak to three games.

True freshman Wyatt Parliament made his first career collegiate start as he threw 2.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, four walks and three strikeouts. Relief pitcher Nate McLain was able to finish the third inning and see the Hawks scoreless.

Right-handed pitcher Garrett French also had a good outing and got the win for the Scarlet Knights. French threw two innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts. Redshirt-sophomore Ben Gorski also got an inning and did well as he no hits, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts in one inning of work.

Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich got the ball when the game was on the line and got the job done and earned his second save of the season. Stanavich pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

As for the Rutgers offense, they had a solid day at the dish as they scored five runs on thirteen hits. Third baseman Chris Brito had an excellent day at the plate as he went 1-2 with a two-run home run and three walks.

Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko was also seeing the ball well in Rutgers midweek win. Lasko went 2-5 with a solo home run and a base knock. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also hit his first home run of the season as he went 2-4 with a base on ball as well.

Manhattan transfer Nick Cimillo continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-5 with a run scored. First baseman Jordan Sweeney went 1-3 with a RBI single and Richie Schiekofer went 2-5 with two singles.