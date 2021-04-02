The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a very disappointing loss in their series opener against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights lost to the Nittany Lions 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel. Rutgers ace pitcher Harry Rutkowski threw a great game but will still get the loss. Rutkowski pitched eight innings allowing four hits, one run, no walks and seven strikeouts. Relief pitcher Kyle Muller would pitch in the ninth and was perfect. Muller would strikeout the side but it didn’t matter as Rutgers’s offense couldn’t get a run on the scoreboard.



The Rutgers offense had a game to forget as they got shutout for the first time this season. What makes the shutout even worse is that the Scarlet Knights had ten hits in the game but couldn’t get those hits when they mattered. Rutgers outhit Penn State as the Nittany Lions only had four hits in the game. However, one of their four hits was a solo home run by their cleanup hitter Justin Williams. Rutgers centerfielder Richie Schiekofer almost made the catch but he lost his glove and it went over the wall when Schiekofer crashed into the wall. First baseman Jordan Sweeney had a big day at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double. Shortstop Cameron Love also hit a double as he went 2-3 before getting pinched hit in the bottom of the ninth. Third baseman Chris Brito also went 1-3 with an infield single and an intentional walk.