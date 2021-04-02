Rutgers Baseball gets shutout in series opener versus Penn State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a very disappointing loss in their series opener against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights lost to the Nittany Lions 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel.
Rutgers ace pitcher Harry Rutkowski threw a great game but will still get the loss. Rutkowski pitched eight innings allowing four hits, one run, no walks and seven strikeouts. Relief pitcher Kyle Muller would pitch in the ninth and was perfect. Muller would strikeout the side but it didn’t matter as Rutgers’s offense couldn’t get a run on the scoreboard.
Final#RBaseball #TCD pic.twitter.com/GWnurjAmdM— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 2, 2021
The Rutgers offense had a game to forget as they got shutout for the first time this season. What makes the shutout even worse is that the Scarlet Knights had ten hits in the game but couldn’t get those hits when they mattered.
Rutgers outhit Penn State as the Nittany Lions only had four hits in the game. However, one of their four hits was a solo home run by their cleanup hitter Justin Williams. Rutgers centerfielder Richie Schiekofer almost made the catch but he lost his glove and it went over the wall when Schiekofer crashed into the wall.
First baseman Jordan Sweeney had a big day at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double. Shortstop Cameron Love also hit a double as he went 2-3 before getting pinched hit in the bottom of the ninth. Third baseman Chris Brito also went 1-3 with an infield single and an intentional walk.
What’s next?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to even the series against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knight will have left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski on the mound. Wereski has been incredible for Rutgers this season as he has a 3-0 record with a 1.44 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will have right-handed pitcher Conor Larkin on the mound. Larkin has a 0-3 record with a 4.95 ERA and has 30 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. First pitch should be around 1pm EST.
