The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back in the win column after losing in their series opener versus the Michigan Wolverines. The Scarlet Knights got the 4-2 win Saturday afternoon and will now play for the series win in the series finale on Sunday. Rutgers had great pitching in their win over the Wolverines especially from their starting pitcher. Left-hander Ben Wereski was terrific in his start versus the Wolverines. Wereski pitched 7.2 innings allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and six strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Nate McLain came in relief for Wereski and picked second save of the season. McLain threw 1.1 innings allowing one hit and one walk. McLain has been a nice addition for the Scarlet Knights this season as he has 2.04 ERA on the year. The Rutgers offense didn’t have a great day at the plate but the bats woke up in the top for the sixth. Rutgers scored all four of their runs on four hits and one error. Richie Schiekofer was the Scarlet Knight came through in a clutch situation as he hit a base clearing double to left center giving Rutgers a 3-2 lead. First baseman Jordan Sweeney would follow that double with a RBI single into right field making 4-2. Second baseman Kevin Welsh had a good day at the dish as he went 2-3 with two singles and a walk. Rutgers home run leader Chris Brito also had two singles in the win over Michigan.