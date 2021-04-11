Rutgers baseball even series against Northwestern, finale set for Sunday
Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball got even after their extra innings loss in the series opener on Friday. The Scarlet Knights pick up an 8-4 win with good pitching and production up and down the lineup.
Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski earned his fourth win of the season after a solid outing versus the Northwestern Wildcats. Wereski pitched 5.2 innings allowing seven hits, four runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich also did well as he threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Kyle Muller recorded the final four outs allowing only one hit and a strikeout.
The Rutgers offense had a good day at the plate as they scored eight runs on twelve hits. Right fielder Richie Schiekofer continues to stay hot as he went 3-6 with three singles and a RBI. First baseman Jordan Sweeney went 2-6 with a double and two RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Mike Nyisztor continues to be on a tear as he went 2-4 with a double, two walks and a RBI. Freshman outfielders Ryan Lasko went 2-5 with two base knocks and Evan Sleight went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.
What’s next?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a rubber matchup Sunday afternoon against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Scarlet Knights have not announced who will be on the mound for the series finale. Right-handed graduate transfer Brent Teller has been Rutgers Sunday starter all season.
The Northwestern Wildcats will have left-handed pitcher Quinn Lavelle get the start. Lavelle has been really good for Northwestern all season as he has a 4-0 record with a 3.63 ERA. The senior southpaw will be making his fourth start of the season. First pitch is at 1pm EST.