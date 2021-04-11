Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball got even after their extra innings loss in the series opener on Friday. The Scarlet Knights pick up an 8-4 win with good pitching and production up and down the lineup.

Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski earned his fourth win of the season after a solid outing versus the Northwestern Wildcats. Wereski pitched 5.2 innings allowing seven hits, four runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich also did well as he threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Kyle Muller recorded the final four outs allowing only one hit and a strikeout.

The Rutgers offense had a good day at the plate as they scored eight runs on twelve hits. Right fielder Richie Schiekofer continues to stay hot as he went 3-6 with three singles and a RBI. First baseman Jordan Sweeney went 2-6 with a double and two RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Mike Nyisztor continues to be on a tear as he went 2-4 with a double, two walks and a RBI. Freshman outfielders Ryan Lasko went 2-5 with two base knocks and Evan Sleight went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a rubber matchup Sunday afternoon against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Scarlet Knights have not announced who will be on the mound for the series finale. Right-handed graduate transfer Brent Teller has been Rutgers Sunday starter all season.

The Northwestern Wildcats will have left-handed pitcher Quinn Lavelle get the start. Lavelle has been really good for Northwestern all season as he has a 4-0 record with a 3.63 ERA. The senior southpaw will be making his fourth start of the season. First pitch is at 1pm EST.