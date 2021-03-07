The Scarlet Knights pitching staff got roughed up by the Minnesota offense that recorded sixteen hits in the game including two home runs. Rutgers starting pitcher Jayson Hoopes got hit really hard in his first start as a Scarlet Knight.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will head back home from their four-game weekend rotation with another loss. Rutgers drop the series finale to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 13-8 blowout loss.

The former UVA transfer only threw one inning allowing five hits, five runs, no walks and a strikeout. Rutgers next pitcher wasn’t any better as right handed Ben Gorski gave up four runs on six hits and two strikeouts in an inning of work.

As for the Rutgers offense, they were kept in check by the Minnesota’s pitching staff but we’re able to produce runs as Danny DiGeorgio had a huge game as he went 2-5 with two home runs including a grand slam. Second year freshman Josh Rodriguez went 2-5 with his first home run of the season. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko had a solid game as he went 2-3 with a double.

First baseman Jordan Sweeney had a solid game against the Golden Gophers as he went 3-5 with a RBI single in the top of the seventh and second baseman Bradley Norton was productive in his first start at Rutgers as he went 2-5 including a double.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a couple of days off before their next weekend series. Rutgers will be on the road again taking on the Maryland Terrapins in a four-game weekend series. The four-game weekend series starts Friday afternoon at 4pm EST. Rutgers ace left- handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski is expected to get the start for the Scarlet Knights. Rutkowski was dominant in his first of the season pitching six innings allowing three hits, one run, two walks and eight strikeouts. Maryland is also expected to throw their Friday night arm right-handed pitcher Sean Burke. The redshirt-sophomore had a good outing in the season opener against the Michigan State Spartans. Burke pitched six innings allowing two hits, three runs, two walks and 13 strikeouts.