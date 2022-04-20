Rutgers Baseball demolishes Iona for 16th-straight victory

Despite the Scarlet Knights sitting some of their starters, the offense still managed to have a big game especially early on, coupled along with the pitching staff looking good and it all added up to a Rutgers victory.

Rutgers Baseball continue to stay rolling with a very comfortable midweek win over Iona, clobbering the Gaels in a 19-1 rout on Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Wyatt Parliament got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The early enrollee earned his fourth win of the season as he pitched 5.2 innings allowing five hits, no runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

True freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Rowe in relief for Parliament as he looked good in his seven appearance this season. Rowe threw 1.1 innings allowing no hits, one unearned run, one walk and two strikeouts.

Former Virginia transfer Jayson Hoopes came in the relief and recorded the final six outs on the game. Hoopes was impressive as he pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

On offense, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to look good at the dish as they scored nineteen runs on eighteen hits and four home runs. Designated hitter Chris Brito had a big game as he went 4-6 with two double, one triple and drove in four RBIs. Brito was also a home run away from the cycle.

First baseman Jordan Sweeney continues to stay hot at the plate as he also went 4-6 with two home runs and five RBIs. Garrett Callaghan got the start in right field and made the most out of it as he went 2-3 with a solo home run and two walks.

Freshman catcher Jason Shockley made his second career start and looked good behind the plate. Shockley went 2-4 with two base knocks and a walk. Danny DiGeorgio went 1-1 with two walks in his short game and Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-6 with a three-run home run late in the game.