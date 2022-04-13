Rutgers Baseball defeats Lafayette, now on 11 game winning streak

Rutgers Baseball hosted Lafayette on Tuesday and the Scarlet Knights had one of their best games of the season as they scored a season-high 23 runs as the routed the Leopards by a score of 23-3.

Rutgers recorded a ton of hits on the day, but it was the free passes that really helped them to blowout Lafayette as they drew 17 walks on the day and also had three players hit by pitches.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Wyatt Parliament got the start and added one to his win column for the Scarlet Knights, pitching five innings only allowing four hits, two runs and two walks to go along with three strikeouts.

Left-hander Jared Bellissimo was the first to come in for relief as he got one quick inning of work allowing two hits and striking out one batter. Right-handed pitchers Jayson Hoopes and Matt Rowe finished up the final three innings to secure the program's eleventh-straight win.

Now at the plate, the Scarlet Knights had an incredible game scoring 23 runs on sixteen total hits. The team was led by first basemen Chris Brito who went 1-for-1 with a grand slam and two walks before being taken out.

Jordan Sweeney came in to replace Brito at first base and also had a pretty big game, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Catcher Nick Cimillo also continued his strong hitting, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.

Other notable performances include shortstop Danny DiGeorgio who went 1-for-1 on the game with a bases clearing double, outfielder Ryan Lasko who went 1-of-2 with two walks and infielder Tony Santa Maria who finished 1-of-2 with three walks and four runs scored.