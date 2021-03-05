SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

​Rutgers’ bullpen also came through with three scoreless innings against the Hoosiers. Fifth year senior Kyle Muller made his season debut and was able to keep Indiana off the scoreboard. Muller only threw one inning and gave up a leadoff single but was able to settle down and prevent that runner from scoring.

​The redshirt-junior picked up where he left off in the 2020 season with a terrific performance against Indiana. Rutkowski pitched six innings allowing four hits, one run, two walks and struck out eight.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights pick up their first win of the season as they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 2-1. Rutgers won this game with great starting pitching by their ace left-handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski.

Another big relief appearance for the Scarlet Knight was the return of redshirt-freshman pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick. The 6’7” 230 pound southpaw made his first appearance since 2019 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Fitzpatrick looked great in his two innings of work earning the first save of his collegiate career. Fitzpatrick struck out five of the six batters in faced in the season opener. The only non-strikeout out recorded by Fitzpatrick was an unassisted groundout to first.

As for the Rutgers offense, they did just enough to get the win and played good defense behind their pitchers. Third baseman Chris Brito had a good first game of the season as he went 1-2 with a solo home run to centerfield and walk.

Second baseman Grant Shulman drove in the other run in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Shulman singled up the middle scoring Evan Sleight from second. The only other hit recorded by Rutgers on the night was by outfielder Richie Schiekofer, who singled to left.

What’s next?

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play a doubleheader Saturday afternoon starting with a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After the Minnesota game, Rutgers will play Indiana again to complete the doubleheader.

Left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski will be on the mound for the first game of the doubleheader versus Minnesota. Wereski is a graduate transfer from Columbia University and was Honorable Mention All-Ivy League in 2020.

Right-handed pitcher Brent Teller will get the start for the second game of the doubleheader versus Indiana. Teller is another graduate transfer but the Miami native spent the last five seasons at Sacred Heart University.