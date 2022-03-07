Rutgers Baseball completes weekend sweep with 8-0 over VCU

Rutgers blanked the VCU Rams 8-0 on Sunday giving Rutgers their fourth shutout victory of the season. The Scarlet Knights improve to 9-1 on the season and have yet to play a home game.

Rutgers Baseball was back in the win column once again on Sunday afternoon with a win over the VCU Rams. The Scarlet Knights finished the weekend and the Central Virginia Classic with a 3-0 weekend.

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hartford transfer pitched 5.1 innings allowing three hits, no runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Ben Gorski came in relief for Florence in the bottom of the sixth and picked up where Florence left off. Gorski retired the two batters he faced with a fly and ground out in only ten pitches.

Redshirt-sophomore Garrett French had another nice outing as he threw two innings allowing only hit. He also improved his ERA to a 2.45. Kyle Muller pitched in the ninth and got into some trouble with two outs but was able to record the final out while preserving the shutout with two runners in scoring position.

As for the Rutgers offense, they had a good day at the play. They score eight runs on eight hits. Manhattan transfer Nick Cimillo continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-3 at the dish with a solo home run and three runs scored.

Infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer had another nice game after homering for the first time in his collegiate career. The New Jersey native went 2-4 at the plate driving in four runs.

Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko continues to see the ball well at the dish as he went 2-5 with a double. Mike Nyisztor also had a big hit as he ripped a two-run triple down the right field breaking the game open for Rutgers.