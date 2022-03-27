Rutgers Baseball clobbers Penn State in 20-6 series clinching win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights ended their first series against Big Ten competition with a huge win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers clobbered Penn State in the rubber matchup on Saturday 20-6. Rutgers also picks up their first series win in the Big Ten going 2-1 versus Penn State.

​It was the second most amount of runs scored by the Scarlet Knights this season behind their 21-3 win over the Richmond Spiders. Rutgers offense has terrific production up and down the lineup and consistently got hits with runners in scoring position.

​Graduate transfer RHP Nathan Florence got the start and win for Rutgers even after he struggled in his last inning of work. Florence threw five innings, five hits, five runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Garrett French came in relief for Florence and did a good job of preserving Rutgers lead. French pitched three innings allowing two hits, one unearned run, two walks and one strikeout. Parker Scott shut the door in the ninth as walked two but didn’t allow any more runs.

​The Rutgers offense had a huge game in which they scored twenty runs on a season-high 25 hits. Leadoff hitter and centerfielder Ryan Lasko had a monster game as he went 4-5 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

​Fifth-year shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also had a monster performance in the series finale as he went 5-6 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Infielder Tony Santa Maria went 5-7 with four runs batted in. Evan Sleight also continues to roll as he went 2-5 with two singles, RBI double and Nick Cimillo went 4-7 with a double, and four runs scored.