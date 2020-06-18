On Thursday afternoon, the Rutgers Baseball program received some good news as they announced the addition of transfer pitcher Jayson Hoopes from the University of Virginia.

Hoopes is a New Jersey native who played his senior year at St. Augustine Prep down in South Jersey and was ranked as the No. 6 overall pitching recruit in the state of New Jersey and among the top 500 overall recruits for the 2019 class.

Along with being a highly ranked recruit, the New Jersey native was also drafted in the 36th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of High School, but Instead opted for the college route instead.

In his one season with Virginia, Hoopes appeared in two games out of the bullpen, pitching one shutout inning versus Bucknell in his collegiate debut.

Hoopes now joins RHP Aaron Winkler (Richmond), LHP Ben Wereski (Columbia) and OF Evan Sleight (Virginia) as the fourth transfer to join the program this offseason.