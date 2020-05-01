Early Friday morning, the Rutgers Baseball head coach Steve Owens announced that he will be adding a new pitcher to the roster next fall in Columbia University graduate transfer pitcher Ben Wereski .

#RBaseball welcomes Ben Wereski! - Graduate transfer from Columbia - Honorable Mention All-Ivy League in 2019 - Two-year weekend starter "We are very excited to add Ben's talent, maturity and experience to our pitching staff." https://t.co/j1BLCnCU9J

“We are very excited to add Ben’s talent, maturity and experience to our pitching staff,” Owens said in a press release. “He has been a very good weekend starter for most of his career and has pitched in big games for a successful program. He is extremely motivated to make the most of his last season and we look forward to helping him achieve his individual baseball goals while he completes his advanced degree program.”

The now former Lion was a mainstay in the rotation at Columbia making 26 starts in his 32 total appearances for the team, all while posting a 5.92 ERA over his three years with the team.

This past season was the best one yet for Wereski, as he started all 10 games, posted a 4.18 ERA and struck out 53 batters in his 51.2 total innings pitched.

While there is no solidified rotation for next year just yet, look for Wereski to compete and likely earn one of the three weekend rotation spots for the Scarlet Knights next season.