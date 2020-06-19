TheKnightReport - Rutgers Baseball ace Harry Rutkowski returning for at least one more year

Rutkowski was poised for a big 2020 season, as he had posted a 2.74 ERA with14 strikeouts through his four starts of the season before it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutgers Baseball’s ace pitcher Harry Rutkowski was not among the players selected in this year’s MLB Draft so he will return to the Scarlet Knights for at least one more season.

Rutkowski was projected to be drafted within the first 10 rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft, but unfortunately this year’s draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five as the owners were reportedly looking to save costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic according to ESPN.

The left handed pitching prospect could have signed with a professional organization as an undrafted free agent, but the downside there is players who don’t get selected can sign as free agents for a maximum signing bonus of only $20,000. That is nowhere near the amount of money he likely could have earned as a draftee in a normal year.

With Rutkowski returning, he now joins a crowded Scarlet Knights pitching staff that includes the same three weekend guys returning as last year in Rutkowski, Tevin Murray and Tommy Genuario along with newcomer transfers Ryder Tallent (Mercer County CC), Aaron Winkler (Richmond), Ben Wereski (Columbia) and Dale Stanavich (Herkimer County CC).

