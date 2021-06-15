Rutgers Athletics Deputy AD Sarah Baumgartner leaving for Texas
Rutgers University's Deputy Athletic Director Sarah Baumgartner is leaving the Scarlet Knights to join the University of Texas Athletic Department in a newly created role that will reportedly have her as the Longhorns number two. CollegeAD.com was the first to report the news.
Baumgartner was entering her eighth year with the Rutgers Athletics Department originally being hired by former AD Julie Hermann back in 2013, then eventually being promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics by current AD Pat Hobbs three years later in 2016.
The exact details of her new deal are unknown at this time, but losing Baumgartner is a big loss for the Scarlet Knights as she's played a major role in fundraising, building new facilities, hiring new/successful coaches and more.
Since taking over as the Scarlet Knights Deputy AD, Baumgartner has played an integral role in the football stadium landing a $10.5 million deal with SHI for a naming rights deal with the football stadium. She has also played a major role in fundraising efforts for the R Big Ten Build which landed over $50 million in donations in just over 15 weeks according to Rutgers Athletics. The donation from the Big Ten Build helped to fund projects all throughout the Athletic Department such as the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex (Football), RWJ Barnabas Athletic Performance Center (Basketball, Gymnastics, Wrestling), the Rodkin Center for Academic Success (Lacrosse, Soccer), Fred Hill Training Complex (Baseball/Softball), Ron and Joanna Garutti Strength and Conditioning Center (Football), the Brown Family Locker Room (SHI Stadium), the Harriett and Bob Druskin Strength and Conditioning Center (the RAC) and other projects.
It is unknown who Athletic Director Pat Hobbs will tab to replace Baumgartner, but whoever the Scarlet Knights next Deputy Athletic Director will be will have some pretty large shoes to fill.
