Rutgers Athletics Deputy AD Sarah Baumgartner leaving for Texas

Rutgers University's Deputy Athletic Director Sarah Baumgartner is leaving the Scarlet Knights to join the University of Texas Athletic Department in a newly created role that will reportedly have her as the Longhorns number two. CollegeAD.com was the first to report the news.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiB0aGlzIG1vcm5pbmcmIzM5O3MgRDEudGlja2VyOjxicj48YnI+ LSBUZXhhcyBhbmQgU291dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgTklMIHNpZ25lZDxicj4tIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2FyYWhCX1JVP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTYXJhaEJfUlU8L2E+IHJlcG9ydGVkbHkgaGVhZGlu ZyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzTG9uZ2hv cm5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc0xvbmdob3JuczwvYT4g PGJyPi0gUHJvcG9zZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E aXhpZVN0YXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEaXhpZVN0YXRlPC9h PiBuYW1lIGNoYW5nZTxicj48YnI+UmVhZCBhYm91dCB0aGVzZSBzdG9yaWVz IGFuZCBtb3JlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdU96TnBUQVJoMSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VPek5wVEFSaDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9WSnlWMk9hR2o1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkp5VjJPYUdqNTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEMS50aWNrZXIgKEBEMXRpY2tlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EMXRpY2tlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNDc3MjAy MTgwNDkzMzEyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE1LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Baumgartner was entering her eighth year with the Rutgers Athletics Department originally being hired by former AD Julie Hermann back in 2013, then eventually being promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics by current AD Pat Hobbs three years later in 2016. The exact details of her new deal are unknown at this time, but losing Baumgartner is a big loss for the Scarlet Knights as she's played a major role in fundraising, building new facilities, hiring new/successful coaches and more.