“We are more than just football players here to entertain,” Fogg started off the clip. “We are people with thoughts, emotions, and feelings. I feel pain, fear, sorrow, anger, hopelessness. Hopelessness because this continues to repeat itself. Hopelessness because we talk about it and not enough changes. It’s time to break the cycle of racism, injustice, and silence.”

Early Monday morning, the Scarlet Knights football program released a 1:13 video which featured players such as Tyshon Fogg and Johnny Langan and others as well as head coach Greg Schiano titled #Chop4Change. They describe their feelings and mention wanting to break the cycle.

“...I continue to hope and believe that we can all make a difference delivering the promise of America to everyone. We owe that to those tragically lost throughout our history. We owe that to our amazing talented student athletes whose graduation we celebrated this past Friday, and in the years to come.”

“...We must do something,” Hobbs said. "What happened this week, last month, last decade, since our founding, is the result of a failure of leadership and national will. The promise of America remains great. This remains a land of great opportunity. But the promise and path to achieving all that America has to offer is not the same for everyone. Today we live in a country where racism and brutality are increasingly tolerated, even encouraged. Combined with growing social and economic inequality, America today is not achieving its founding purpose as a place where ‘all men are created equal.’ Those words were not true then, and remain aspirational today.

This stems from the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mn. by police which was followed by protests and riots all across the country -- including peaceful ones in Newark and Camden, N.J.

Monday afternoon during a video call with local reporters, men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell delivered his statement and thoughts on the situation.



“I fully support the fight for change in our country,” Pikiell said. “What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is unacceptable and wrong. My heart really goes out to his family and all the families that have been affected by similar events. Racial injustice has existed in our country for too long. In the year 2020 it's evident that we have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. I pledge to do everything I can as the head men's basketball coach at Rutgers University to be actively involved in the positive change that is needed. Our program will take meaningful action and will be at the forefront of this effort. We will embrace the work that needs to be done in order to provide a better future. We must stand together to create the change that is needed in this country because lives are at stake.”

Pikiell also shared that the players want to make a difference.

“The real good thing to do at this point is be a real good listener,” Pikiell said. “We just had some real good conversations and more on how moving forward we can effect change. We have on campus the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and he was really a pioneer and an activist here back in the 20’s. There are some really good resources for our players out here in New Jersey. Our players have talked a lot about the different things that we can do: Voting, fundraising, and using our visibility as a program to put together a game plan. Now we don’t have all the answers right now, but what I’m hearing from everyone is change has to happen and we all need to be a part of that change from the basketball coaches, the teachers, regular people and even the media. We need to make sure we are writing more articles about the injustices going on. We have to come together as a team and formulate our game plan because I want to be at the forefront of the change and have a good game plan going forward. When you listen, you find out a lot and it’s a great time to be a good listener for all of us."

Rising senior Geo Baker and rising junior Ron Harper Jr. are two players from the team who have been outspoken about the situation and calling for a change.

“Proud of my guys and appreciate that they have a voice. I support them fully with their platforms,” Pikiell said. “There is a lot of self reflection and a lot of things we can do moving forward. There are a lot of questions and I think it’s a good thing that we ask those questions too. I think our players and our program wants to be a part of the solution and the change. ...They’ve had to deal with a lot the last few months and I’m proud of the way they’ve dealt with it during such an unprecedented time. I think as they get back on campus and some normalcy with basketball, it will be a good thing for them.”

You can read Hobbs’ full letter below.

“Dear Student-Athletes, Coaches and Staff:

This is supposed to be the time of year for celebrations. As thousands of young people graduate high school and college, this is supposed to be a time when we think about the great possibilities that lie ahead for them. This is a team when our hopes for the future should be at their highest. Even during our greatest healthcare crisis, technology is providing us with ways to connect, be together, celebrate, and hope. But because of what’s happening in Minneapolis, and many other communities across our nation, other emotions are also being felt - pain, anger and frustration.

On Friday, we celebrated the graduation of over one hundred of our student athletes. It was a remote but beautiful celebration. For me the poignant part, indeed of any graduation, was the announcement of each student’s name. I sat at home and heard each name recited and watched them on screen pictured in their cap and gowns, resplendent, full of academic and athletic accomplishment. Another thought kept repeating - God I hope the world becomes a better place for you, and because of you.

We must do something. What happened this week, last month, last decade, since our founding, is the result of a failure of leadership and national will. The promise of America remains great. This remains a land of great opportunity. But the promise and path to achieving all that America has to offer is not the same for everyone. Today we live in a country where racism and brutality are increasingly tolerated, even encouraged. Combined with growing social and economic inequality, America today is not achieving its founding purpose as a place where “all men are created equal.” Those words were not true then, and remain aspirational today.

In the weeks ahead I will be reaching out to our student athletes, coaches and staff to begin exploring ideas about what we can do. I can’t pretend to fully appreciate the weight and pain our students of color feel because of these events. Nor do I have any ready answers. But I know I speak for everyone in our department when I say we must do our part to bend the arc toward justice and equality.

I continue to hope and believe that we can all make a difference delivering the promise of America to everyone. We owe that to those tragically lost throughout our history. We owe that to our amazing talented student athletes whose graduation we celebrated this past Friday, and in the years to come.”

