Rutgers Football fans walking into the suite seats on game day this season might notice something a little bit different about their section. Instead of the normal “Audi Rutgers Club”, the Rutgers Athletics program has a new sponsorship deal in place for the premium seating section on the east side of S.H.I. Stadium.

According to a source close to the program, the suite seating section will now be sponsored by New Jersey based bank — Provident Bank.

The details of this deal are still unknown at this time.