Pat Hobbs time as the Athletic Director at Rutgers has come to an end today, marking the end of eight and half years with the Athletic Department.

The now former athletic director was responsible for several hires throughout the years including the likes of Steve Pikiell (Men's Basketball), Coquese Washington (Women's Basketball), Steve Owens (Baseball), Kristen Butler (Softball), Jim McElderry (Men's Soccer), Umme Salim-Beasley (Gymnastics), Caitlin Schweihofer (Volleyball), Melissa Lehman (Women's Lacrosse), and Bobby Farrell (Track & Field).He also played a role in bringing Greg Schiano back to the banks to take over the football program after his previous football hire (Chris Ash), didn't work out so well.

Rutgers University will begin a search for a new Athletic Director immediately.