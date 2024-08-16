PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs resigns effective immediately

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Pat Hobbs time as the Athletic Director at Rutgers has come to an end today, marking the end of eight and half years with the Athletic Department.

The now former athletic director was responsible for several hires throughout the years including the likes of Steve Pikiell (Men's Basketball), Coquese Washington (Women's Basketball), Steve Owens (Baseball), Kristen Butler (Softball), Jim McElderry (Men's Soccer), Umme Salim-Beasley (Gymnastics), Caitlin Schweihofer (Volleyball), Melissa Lehman (Women's Lacrosse), and Bobby Farrell (Track & Field).He also played a role in bringing Greg Schiano back to the banks to take over the football program after his previous football hire (Chris Ash), didn't work out so well.

Rutgers University will begin a search for a new Athletic Director immediately.

--------------------------------------------------------------

