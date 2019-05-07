The pursuit of a graduate transfer tight end has ended for Rutgers as former Wisconsin tight end Kyle Penniston has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect rounds out the scholarship allotment for the class of 2019 after Rutgers added a commitment from grad transfer quarterback McLane Carter on Sunday.

Excited to announce I have officially signed to play my final year of eligibility at Rutgers University while pursuing a master’s degree in Global Sports Business! ⚔️🛡 @RFootball @CoachNunz @CoachChrisAsh @RUGlobalSports

Penniston enrolled at Wisconsin in 2015 after committing to the Badgers over offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, and Washington State.

The former Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.) 4-star prospect appeared in a total of 39 games for the Badger, including 22 starts. Last season he appeared in 13 games, with ten starts, but saw his playing decrease throughout the season as redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson emerged as UW’s clear No. 1 tight end receiving option.

Penniston caught 16 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns during his career at Wisconsin, including three catches for 18 yards and one touchdown last season.

He’ll have the opportunity to step in and compete for the starting role right away as Rutgers perceived starting tight end Travis Vokolek entered the transfer portal in April and former UCLA tight end Matt Alaimo has yet to have his transfer cleared by the NCAA. As of today, it looks like he’ll battle quarterback converted tight end Johnathan Lewis for the starting role.