Rutgers has added veteran coach Kolby Smith to its football staff, multiple sources have confirmed to The Knight Report.

Smith, who most recently served as the Louisville running back coach for the past five seasons, will coach running backs for the Scarlet Knights as former RB coach Nunzio Campanile will move to tight ends.

Prior to joining Louisville in 2014, Smith spent one season as the running backs coach at Western Kentucky. He also was a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2012.

Overall, Smith spent six years working for Bobby Petrino at both Western Kentucky and Louisville all the way up until this past November, when the program decided to relieve Petrino of his coaching duties.

Along with being a solid coach, Smith was better known for his recruiting skills at Louisville as he was one of, if not their top assistant coach on the recruiting trail.

“He is a pretty good pickup for Rutgers,” said Pearson of CardinalSports.com. “I’m not 100% on his coaching abilities because he was put in a very tough situation under Petrino, so it is hard to judge there. However, he is a very good recruiter though and is considered a very solid hire.”

Here are a couple of significant names that Smith was able to bring to Louisville throughout his tenure with the Cardinals.