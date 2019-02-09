Rutgers adds another PWO commit in Pennsylvania DE/LB Bethke
Earlier this week Central Bucks East (PA) 2019 defensive end Drew Bethke committed to Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he was given earlier in the winter. Bethke is now the eighth member of the Scarlet Knights 2019 PWO class.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder chatted with the site about what led to his decision, his relationship with defensive line coach Corey Brown and his view of the program's future.
Bethke narrowed his list to Rutgers and two other schools, both of which he had held scholarships from. He detailed why he picked the Scarlet Knights below.
“I was down to Rutgers, Towson and Delaware and after visiting all of them, I felt Rutgers was the best fit for me,” he told TKR. “They are giving me a great opportunity, so I’m going out there and taking it. It has the best facilities that I've ever seen and when I was on campus I knew I had to come here.
I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at Rutgers University. Great to be a Scarlet Knight!— Drew Bethke (@drewbethke58) February 6, 2019
Thank you @CoachBrown_RU @rickmantz pic.twitter.com/Ux7xQCavt1
"Coach Brown was the one who recruited me. He sees a lot of things in me and feels I can accomplish more at Rutgers."
Bethke sees Rutgers as a place where he can thrive in the classroom. He has an idea of what he wants to major in, but he does not know the exact path just yet.
"I plan to major in business and I know they have a very good business program," he said. "I'm not sure exactly which area of business I want to study yet, but I think I'll find it there."
The senior is excited for what the Scarlet Knights have in store roster-wise for the upcoming season and beyond.
"We have a lot of young guys and the recruiting class is pretty good to me," he said. "It's a good program and it's on the come up."