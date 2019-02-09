Earlier this week Central Bucks East (PA) 2019 defensive end Drew Bethke committed to Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he was given earlier in the winter. Bethke is now the eighth member of the Scarlet Knights 2019 PWO class.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder chatted with the site about what led to his decision, his relationship with defensive line coach Corey Brown and his view of the program's future.

Bethke narrowed his list to Rutgers and two other schools, both of which he had held scholarships from. He detailed why he picked the Scarlet Knights below.

“I was down to Rutgers, Towson and Delaware and after visiting all of them, I felt Rutgers was the best fit for me,” he told TKR. “They are giving me a great opportunity, so I’m going out there and taking it. It has the best facilities that I've ever seen and when I was on campus I knew I had to come here.