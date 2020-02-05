The Rutgers Football program bolstered its class of 2020 recruiting class today as Kennedy High School (Paterson, NJ) athlete Jamier Wright-Collins announced his commitment the Scarlet Knights. The newest prospect made his announcement public on Instagram.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect was fresh off an official visit to campus this past weekend and chose the Scarlet Knights over the three other offers from the likes of Buffalo, Kent State and Massachusetts.

"I spoke with Coach Schiano, Coach Ross (Douglas), Coach Fran (Brown), Coach Lascari, Coach Hewitt, Coach Smith, and many others,” he shared. “They have a lot of great staff members. We were just really touching base on the program and what it’s like during the season and off-season, how classes are going to be, and just really telling me things that will stick with me for a long time.”

There was originally some concerns with Wright-Collins qualifying, but after this past weekends official visit to campus, it sounds like the staff and Wright-Collins have a plan in place.

"Rutgers always been a top choice for me,” he stated. “Regarding qualifying, we spoke about a plan that I’d like to keep behind doors.”

Wright-Collins is ranked by Rivals.com as a 5.4, two-star and as of right now he is expect to become the 18th commitment in the 2020 class. However there is a very real possibility he preps and comes as a member of the 2021 class. Stay tuned right here on The Knight Report!