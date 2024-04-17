Rutgers 2024 class jumps to No. 35 after Antwan Raymond reclassifies
On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football received some good, yet unexpected news as former Class of 2025 and four-star running back Antwan Raymond announced that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights.
Now if you're a member of The Knight Report's premium forum, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as he was FutureCasted to the Scarlet Knights nearly two weeks ago. However the unexpected part of this addition is that he has decided to reclassify to the 2024 class and will enroll soon.
With the addition of Raymond, they not only are able to get a star studded running back on campus sooner to get him acclimated to the game, but they also now see a late rise in the team recruiting ranking as well, going from No. 37 to No. 35 overall, hopping over the likes of Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
Now with Raymond reclassifying to 2024 class, the CHOP24 class now boasts a ranking of No. 35 overall in the high school recruiting class rankings and No. 43 in the comprehensive recruiting rankings, which includes incoming transfers as well.
|PROSPECT NAME
|RIVALS RANKING
|STAR RANKING
|
5.8
|
WR KJ Duff
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
QB AJ Surace
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
ATH/RB Gabriel Winowich
|
5.7
|
RB Edd Guerrier
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
DT Aaris Bethea
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
ATH Benjamin Black
|
5.6
|
WR/S Isaiah Crumpler
|
5.5
|
TE Monte Keener
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
OL Kenny Jones
|
5.5
|
DE Elijah King
|
5.5
|
LB Sam Pilof
|
5.5
|
ATH/CB Kevin Levy
|
5.5
|
ATH/S Noah Shaw
|
5.5
|
OL Carter Kadow
|
5.4
|
DE Farell Gnago
|
5.3
