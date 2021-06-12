Rutgers 2023 OL commit Peterson details debut visit to Piscataway
The Scarlet Knights got their first 2023 commit on the board in Union City (NJ) offensive lineman JaSiré Peterson in January, but the youngster’s first visit to Piscataway didn’t come until last we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news