Rutgers, 2022 DB Jaiven Plummer in touch on weekly basis
The Scarlet Knights are looking for their first defensive back commitment in the 2022 class and Episcopal (VA) standout Jaiven Plummer is a name they hope could be the one to get the ball rolling.T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news